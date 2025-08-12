Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.00. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $60,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,396.64. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

