Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,221 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $123,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

NYSE PFG opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

