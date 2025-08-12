Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 92,242 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $127,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Okta alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price target on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.