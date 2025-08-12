Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $117,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.07. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

