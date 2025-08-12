Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $126,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 40.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

