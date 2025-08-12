Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,218 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $110,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,569,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

