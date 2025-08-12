Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 69,054 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Exelixis worth $122,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,167 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 980,319 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,321,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after acquiring an additional 810,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 708,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Exelixis stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 412,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,155,892.32. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the sale, the director owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,605 shares of company stock worth $20,966,005 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

