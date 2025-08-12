Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 72,438 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $122,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get News alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in News by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of News by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.