Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 72,438 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $122,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in News by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of News by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.
Shares of News stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is 9.62%.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
