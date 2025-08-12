Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,504,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $440.54 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

