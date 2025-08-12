Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $114,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.78.

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

