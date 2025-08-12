Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,884,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,583 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $119,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,145,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,305,000 after acquiring an additional 210,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after acquiring an additional 628,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TRNO opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

