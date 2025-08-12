Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Markel Group worth $113,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,905.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,973.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,895.20. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,494.00 and a one year high of $2,075.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

