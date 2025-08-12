Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of TechnipFMC worth $119,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FTI stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

