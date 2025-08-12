Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Carlisle Companies worth $112,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,244,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $366.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.