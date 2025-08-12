Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Carlisle Companies worth $112,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,244,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $366.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
