Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $112.67 Million Holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,648,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $112,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in LKQ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 299.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 70.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

