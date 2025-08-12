Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $115.81 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $115,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $370.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.58.

View Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.