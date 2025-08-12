Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $116.92 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $116,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $85.63.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.