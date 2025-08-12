Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $119.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,510 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $119,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

