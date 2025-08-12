Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $126.40 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Avery Dennison worth $126,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

Shares of AVY opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $224.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $177.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

