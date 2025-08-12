Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Pentair worth $127,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

