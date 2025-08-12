Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,212,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $116,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.