Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $116,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Docusign by 153.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

DOCU stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

