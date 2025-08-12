Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $125,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.