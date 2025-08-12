Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 147,265 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $114,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,711,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,339,000 after buying an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,235,000 after buying an additional 315,869 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 590,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 261,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:REXR opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

