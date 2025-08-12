Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 69,631 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PDD worth $118,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PDD by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PDD stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

