Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,294 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $117,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.