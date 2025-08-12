Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $125,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,265 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.33 and a 52-week high of $213.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.04.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

