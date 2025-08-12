Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of J. M. Smucker worth $120,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -37.37%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.