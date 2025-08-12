Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Ulta Beauty worth $121,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $498.70 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $523.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.40.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

