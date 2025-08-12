Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,326 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $111,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,400. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.