Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,188 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $127,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.18 and a 52 week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.