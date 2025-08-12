Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.96% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $128,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

