Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 1,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 713% from the average daily volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2306 dividend. This represents a yield of 497.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Citic’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Citic

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

