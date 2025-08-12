Citigroup Increases Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $22.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $866.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.55. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $69,725.82. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,883,908 shares in the company, valued at $210,672,436.24. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 71,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

