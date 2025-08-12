CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in CMS Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 267,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in CMS Energy by 288.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 88,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of CMS opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

