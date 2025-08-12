Comparing Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) & Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) and Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clean Energy Fuels and Corning Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 3 1 3.00 Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus price target of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 66.99%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Corning Natural Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $415.86 million 1.09 -$83.07 million ($0.90) -2.29 Corning Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Corning Natural Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corning Natural Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clean Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Corning Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -48.40% -27.98% -15.71% Corning Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Corning Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats Corning Natural Gas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Corning Natural Gas

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also owns 4 gate stations and approximately 18 miles of pipe in Susquehanna and Bradford Counties, Pennsylvania. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to 2 other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. The company was incorporated in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York. As of July 6, 2022, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was taken private.

