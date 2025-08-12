Comparing Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) & Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C and Walt Disney”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $3.32 billion 6.41 $228.10 million $1.02 93.30 Walt Disney $91.36 billion 2.22 $4.97 billion $6.38 17.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C. Walt Disney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C N/A N/A N/A Walt Disney 12.22% 9.67% 5.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C and Walt Disney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C 1 3 6 1 2.64 Walt Disney 0 8 19 1 2.75

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C presently has a consensus target price of $109.8889, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $131.1818, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Walt Disney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Star+; sports-related entertainment services through ESPN, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+ DTC, and Star; sale/licensing of film and episodic content to third-party television and VOD services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; DVD and Blu-ray discs, electronic home video licenses, and VOD rental services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts comprising Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. It also licenses its intellectual property to a third party for operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; licenses trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

