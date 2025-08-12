Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

