CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $538.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.02 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,020.98. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 879,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,790. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,215. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 80.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 215.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.