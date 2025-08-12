Cormark Has Bullish Estimate for SLF FY2025 Earnings

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Friday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $56.93 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6394 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

