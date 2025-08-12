Cormark Has Positive Outlook of ADENTRA FY2025 Earnings

Get ADENTRA alerts:

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADENTRA in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

