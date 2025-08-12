Cormark Weighs in on kneat.com’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KSI)

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for kneat.com in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

kneat.com Trading Down 0.3%

TSE:KSI opened at C$5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$549.79 million, a PE ratio of -63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.26. kneat.com has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

