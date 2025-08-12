Cormark Weighs in on OceanaGold’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.58.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$22.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.15. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$9.99 and a one year high of C$22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.76 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$146,368.74. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

