Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Corteva Trading Up 2.3%

CTVA stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. Corteva has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,836,000 after buying an additional 2,066,519 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4,769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,427,000 after buying an additional 1,884,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

