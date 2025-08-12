Cue Biopharma (CUE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 507.87% and a negative return on equity of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cue Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUE opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $62.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

