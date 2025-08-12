Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,181,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

