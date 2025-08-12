Curaleaf Q3 EPS Decreased by Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Separately, Cormark raised Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Curaleaf Trading Up 35.3%
OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $2.76 on Monday. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.69.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
