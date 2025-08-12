Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $45.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.8571.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

DAR stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 39.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

