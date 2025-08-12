Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Get Deluxe alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLX

Deluxe Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $18.84 on Friday. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $845.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.93 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1,067.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in Deluxe by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Deluxe by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Deluxe by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.