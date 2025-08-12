Desjardins Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.63.

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo Announces Dividend

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$32.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.23. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently -203.48%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

